Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A special VE Day picnic for the families at Weeton Army Camp included a conga with a centenarian veteran.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Marjorie Hanson, 102, served in the Auxiliary Territorial Service during the Second World War and can remember attending the original VE Day celebrations in London, back in May 1945.

Marjorie, who still lives independently in Poulton, was invited to attend the special-themed picnic on Wednesday, where she met families living on the camp.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They are the wives, partners and children of serving personnel with the 1st Battalion, The Duke of Lancaster's Regiment.

Marjorie Hanson, 102 (centre) enjoyed a VE Day family picnic at Weeton Camp | Third party

Cory Taylor, HomeStart Blackpool’s army coordinator, said the VE Day event was the most popular of the regular social events held there, with 90 people from the camp estate attending.

Several agencies including The Army Welfare Service, Roots 2 Branches Force of Nature community garden, AFC Fylde and Home-Start Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre support the families on the camp.

The VE Day family picnic at Weeton Camp | Third party

They set up a cook-along cafe where families could meet and cook together whilst children played, with an aim to boost skills, connections and reduce isolation whilst their partners are deployed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cory said: “These sessions have gone from strength to strength each week, with our most popular being for our VE Day picnic.

“Families came in their masses with generations dancing to Vera Lynn and later some party dances. We even managed to get our VIP guest Veteran Marjorie who is 102 years young to join in the conga!

“She is a remarkable lady, she was holding the babies and telling stories about the war time, - and she even joined in a conga dance in her wheelchair. she had a great time!”