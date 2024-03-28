The Easter holidays are here.
This can be an expensive time for families, but fortunately, there are a lot of places that offer cheap or free children’s meals in the Lancashire area.
If you're worried about how to manage without school dinners, or just fancy a meal out on budget, here’s a list of10 places where kids eat for free or for £1 this Easter holiday.
1. Dobbies
Enjoy a free children’s breakfast with any adult traditional or full breakfast or a free child’s hot meal or pick n mix lunch box with any adult main course.
This offer is available everyday in Dobbie's restaurant and also includes a free child’s drink. Not valid in conjunction with any other offer. A £1 supplement applies to kids Sunday roast Photo: Google
2. Asda
Asda has announced that its hugely popular ‘Kids Eat for £1’ café meal deals will continue to run in over 205 Asda Café’s all year round and not just during the school holidays. Last year the supermarket served over 115,000 meals across the two week Easter holiday period providing a life line for many cash strapped families. Photo: Google Maps
3. Morrison's cafe
Get one free kids meal with any adult meal £4.50 or over at Morrisons. This is available all day, every day. Children under 16 only. Photo: submitted
