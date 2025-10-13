Fans gathered to see Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and new judge KSI join hosts Ant & Dec for a spectacular day of auditions at the historic venue.
This marks the return of the beloved ITV talent show to Blackpool, giving audiences a chance to experience the excitement of BGT up close.
Unlike the usual televised auditions, these sessions invite the public to join in the fun - sitting alongside the celebrity judges and hosts to witness the talent firsthand.
From singers and dancers to magicians and acrobats, attendees can expect a dazzling variety of performances showcasing the very best of British talent.
Take a look at 10 star-studded photos at the celebrity judges arrived in the resort:
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone