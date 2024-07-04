To help those looking to spend a little extra for a piece of luxury in Blackpool we have created a list of 10 of best and most luxurious hotels to try this year.

The list is in no particular order...

1. Number one St Luke’s Hotel.

Located only a short distance from Blackpool’s most iconic landmarks and attractions, including Blackpool Pleasure Beach and Blackpool Beach. Guests at the Number one St Luke’s hotel can enjoy the gardens hot tubs and full English breakfasts every morning or arrange to have a champagne hamper delivered. The price for two adults for one night at the Number one St Luke’s Hotel is £140.

2. Number one, South Shore

This hotel offers great views across the beach and sea in Blackpool. Guests can also enjoy a seasonal restaurant and bar where you can relax. All the bedroom have a power showers and 42 inch TV. The price for two adults for one night at the Number one hotel is £129 a night.

3. Boulevard Hotel.

The Boulevard hotel is located at the Blackpool Pleasure beach resort which offers a selection of suite rooms for guests to choose from, including the executive, deluxe executive and park view suite among others. The hotel also features 140 seat restaurant and can enjoy meals with locally sourced ingredients. The hotel also has the luxury Ocean club bar on the Blackpool sea front and the price for two adults for one night is £175.

4. Holiday Inn Blackpool.

Located on Talbot road in Blackpool City Centre the Holiday Inn features a wide range of amenities for guests, such as the on-site fitness suite gym that is open to hotel guests. Visitors can choose between premium and standard rooms which gives guests access to room service and a 45 inch TV with Chromecast facilities. The price for two adults for one night is £107

5. Hampton by Hilton Hotel Blackpool.

The Hampton by Hilton Hotel is located close to the Blackpool Pleasure Beach, Blackpool Tower, Madame Tussauds and Central Pier. Offering guests a wide selection of rooms. Including the Queen room. The price of a night for two adults this summer is £145.

6. Blackpool Football Club Stadium Hotel

This hotel offers football fans the chance to enjoy a superior room with a view of the Bloomfield Road football pitch. Guests can also enjoy the hotels spa treatments. The price for two adults for one night is £115 a night.

7. Imperial Hotel.

The Imperial Hotel is located on the Blackpool seafront. The Imperial Hotel offers a wide range of rooms, including the Deluxe Double Sea view family room and the master sea view suite. The price for two adults for one night is £80 per night.

8. Four rooms Blackpool.

The four rooms hotel is located close to Blackpool’s seafront and the town centre. The price for two adults for one night is £139 per night.

9. Big Blue Hotel.

The Big Blue Hotel is located in South Shore in Blackpool, it features a gym for hotel guests. Guests will also have access to the Blackpool Pleasure Beach Resort. The price for two adults for one night is £125 per night.

10. Langtrys

This hotel offers guests a wide range of amenities including free high speed internet, free breakfast, newspaper and paid parking nearby. The price for two adults for one night is £125 per night.

