10 nurses struck off or sanctioned in Lancashire in 2024

A general view of staff on a NHS hospital ward. PIC: Jeff Moore/PA Wire

Doctors and nurses are righty viewed as some of the most-valued members of our society.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But sadly, some individuals abuse their positions or fail in their duties of care.

Here we look at nine cases that went to hearings with the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) or the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) this year.

Stoneyhurst College, near Clitheroe

January

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A nurse was suspended from the NMC register after a string of misconduct incidents while working at one of the country's top schools - including one where she called a student a"little scrote". Laura Yalda Hindle was employed at Stonyhurst College in Hurst Green as healthcare manager from January 2016 until December 31, 2018, when her employment was terminated by mutual consent. In January, the NMC decided that her fitness to practice was impaired, and there iwas a risk of repetition. She was told she couldn’t work as a nurse for at least six months.

Also in January, a nurse was struck off after being found with a care home resident's Fentanyl patches in his car - a synthetic opioid that is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine. The NMC heard that on September 9, 2020, Attila Toth had in his car, a box containing three Fentanyl transdermal patches prescribed to a resident of a Blackpool home where he worked, and which he was not entitled to have. Mr Toth was originally suspended for 12 months by a Fitness to Practise Committee panel, which is due to expire at the end of February 2, 2024. A new hearing decided a striking-off order would come into effect at the end of February 2, 2024.

Read More Lancashire nurse struck off after being found with Fentanyl painkilling patches belonging to a home resident

The Royal Blackburn Hospital, where Teresa Bacon worked. | NW

March

In March, we reported how a Lancashire nurse who ate patient's food and went on a break when a patient was having breathing difficulties, had been struck off. Teresa Bacon, who worked at the East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust in 2019, has been found to be incompetent, having put patients at risk of physical and emotional harm. Her actions were described as "uncaring and lacked compassion".

April

In April, a former hospital nurse who didn’t respond ‘in a timely way’ to a choking patient and demonstrated inadequate knowledge of making up morphine, was told he would soon be struck off. Thomas Richard Price, who was thought to now live in Gibraltar, had his professional fate decided by the NMC, who ruled that there was a continuing risk of repetition of misconduct and a consequent risk of harm to patients if he were permitted to practise as a registered nurse without restriction.

May

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A dishonest nurse was struck off after she was caught falsifying her timesheets to claim £26,000 in wages for dozens of shifts she had not worked. Francesca Kayleigh Del-Greco, from Preston, was struck off following a misconduct hearing by the Nursing and Midwifery Council on May 24. The charges arose whilst Miss Del-Greco was employed as an agency nurse by Altrix Nursing Agency at Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

Read More Blackpool Victoria Hospital nurse struck off after claiming £26k in wages for shifts not worked

Blackpool Victoria | n/a

June

Nurse Lynette Ivison was given a caution order after texting and gifting alcohol to a patient. The NMC found that her actions while employed in Blackpool Teaching Hospital’s Community Heart Failure Team, failed to maintain professional boundaries.

August

A nurse from Preston was ordered to pay back nearly £3,000 after falsifying timesheets. Denise Balanza was working as an agency nurse in 2022 when she was allocated shifts at Royal Preston Hospital. The NMC later received a referral from the hospital raising concerns about her conduct. Medical Staffing Ltd had allocated several shifts to Ms Balanza at the Trust, and it was alleged that she had fraudulently claimed for hours she had not worked during this period. She did this by falsifying timesheets ten times between June 2 and October 23, 2022.

September

In September, Parveen Fatima, who had worked at Blackburn’s Northwood Nursing and Residential Care Home between June and July 2020, was struck off by the NMC, who said she had failed to demonstrate the standards of knowledge, skill and judgment in medication administration and/or management required to practise without supervision as a registered nurse.

October

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This month, a former Royal Lancaster Infirmary nurse who hit a vulnerable dementia patient was been struck off. A litany of accusations against Eugenia Mujima Ugwoaga spanning from 2021 to 2023 were submitted to the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC), who also found that she yelled and swore at another registered nurse.

Read More Royal Lancaster Infirmary Hospital nurse who hit vulnerable dementia patient struck off

Royal Lancaster Infirmary.

Also in October, Chorley nurse Rebecca Ruler was struck off after she accessed indecent images of children. The Nursing and Midwifery Council said Ruler accessed indecent images across all three gradings of seriousness in the 12 months up to April 2022. The following month she was arrested and subsequently handed a 12-month suspended sentence for the offences. Ruler, of Springfield Road, Coppull, was sentenced to a five-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order and 10 years on the Sex Offenders Register.