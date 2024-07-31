10 most expensive and cheapest streets in Preesall and Knott End-on-Sea - including Pilling Lane

Sam Quine
By Sam Quine
Published 31st Jul 2024, 10:18 BST

The most expensive and cheapest streets in this Lancashire area have been revealed.

A recent study has found the 10 most expensive and cheapest streets in Preesall and Knott End-on-Sea based on average house sales.

Professional fast sales company Property Solvers tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry since 2019.

This was done in order to see where the highest and lowest-priced homes are located across the Preesall and Knott End-on-Sea postcodes.

The average house price in Preesall and Knott End-on-Sea is £190,500 using HM Land Registry data.

The average property price increased by £65,791 (42.61%) over the last 5 years and increased by £13,152 (6.35%) over the last 12 months.

FY6 0EL | Average House Sale = £98,000 | No. of Sales = 4

1. Hampson Grove (least expensive streets)

FY6 0EL | Average House Sale = £98,000 | No. of Sales = 4 | Google

FY6 0BD | Average House Sale = £99,200 | No. of Sales = 5

2. Fylde Court

FY6 0BD | Average House Sale = £99,200 | No. of Sales = 5 | Google

FY6 0BQ | Average House Sale = £102,750 | No. of Sales = 4

3. Ocean Court

FY6 0BQ | Average House Sale = £102,750 | No. of Sales = 4 | Google

FY6 0AG | Average House Sale = £107,000 | No. of Sales = 4

4. Lune View

FY6 0AG | Average House Sale = £107,000 | No. of Sales = 4 | Google

FY6 0AD | Average House Sale = £107,000 | No. of Sales = 14

5. Esplanade View

FY6 0AD | Average House Sale = £107,000 | No. of Sales = 14 | Google

FY6 0PY | Average House Sale = £119,316 | No. of Sales = 3

6. Rosslyn Crescent

FY6 0PY | Average House Sale = £119,316 | No. of Sales = 3 | Google

