10 most expensive and cheapest streets in Lytham St Annes over the last 5 years - including Church Drive

Sam Quine
By Sam Quine
Published 28th Jul 2024, 11:59 BST

The most expensive and cheapest streets in this Lancashire area have been revealed.

A recent study has found the 10 most expensive and cheapest streets in Lytham St Annes based on average house sales.

Professional fast sales company Property Solvers tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry since 2019.

Sign up for our free newsletters now

This was done in order to see where the highest and lowest-priced homes are located across the Lytham St Annes postcodes.

The average house price in Lytham St Annes is £238,898 using HM Land Registry data.

The average property price increased by £48,037 (19.61%) over the last 5 years and increased by £9,603 (3.39%) over the last 12 months.

FY8 3LE | Average House Sale = £60,600 | No. of Sales = 5

1. The Hamlet (least expensive streets)

FY8 3LE | Average House Sale = £60,600 | No. of Sales = 5 | Google

Photo Sales
FY8 2AL | Average House Sale = £63,850 | No. of Sales = 20

2. St Andrews Court

FY8 2AL | Average House Sale = £63,850 | No. of Sales = 20 | Google

Photo Sales
FY8 3RB | Average House Sale = £66,000 | No. of Sales = 3

3. Settle Place

FY8 3RB | Average House Sale = £66,000 | No. of Sales = 3 | Google

Photo Sales
FY8 3QS | Average House Sale = £68,916 | No. of Sales = 6

4. Shipley Road

FY8 3QS | Average House Sale = £68,916 | No. of Sales = 6 | Google

Photo Sales
FY8 3NA | Average House Sale = £70,923 | No. of Sales = 13

5. Hoghton Close

FY8 3NA | Average House Sale = £70,923 | No. of Sales = 13 | Google

Photo Sales
FY8 1QT | Average House Sale = £71,914 | No. of Sales = 9

6. Clifton Drive

FY8 1QT | Average House Sale = £71,914 | No. of Sales = 9 | Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:HOUSE pricesLythamSt AnnesHouse sales

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice