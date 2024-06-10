10 fabulous photos of Cleveleys Car Show 2024

It was the annual Cleveleys Car Show which featured a wide range of cars and motorcycles as proud owners brought their lovingly restored and maintained vehicles to town.

This years’ event was sponsored by car air fresheners, Turbo Scents.

The stunning motors were displayed along the town centre, on Victoria Road West, and on the town’s promenade.

On show were vintage cars from the 1930s right up to more recent models, as well as classic motorbikes in mint condition an the occasional truck.

More than 300 vehicles were displayed during the day.

1 . Cleveleys car show A Transformer-style presence at Cleveleys Car Show 2024 Photo: Blackpool Gazette Photo Sales

2 . It's got fins - a lovingly-maintained vehicle at Cleveleys Car Show 2024 It's got fins - a lovingly-maintained vehicle at Cleveleys Car Show 2024 Photo: Blackpool Gazette Photo Sales

3 . Classic truck at Cleveleys Car Show 2024 Classic truck at Cleveleys Car Show 2024 Photo: Blackpool Gazette Photo Sales

4 . Face to face with a classic - Cleveleys Car Show 2024 Face to face with a classic - Cleveleys Car Show 2024 Photo: Blackpool Gazette Photo Sales

5 . A proud owner shows off his classic car during Cleveleys Car Show 2024 A proud owner shows off his classic car during Cleveleys Car Show 2024 Photo: Blackpool Gazette Photo Sales

6 . Classic cars and vans grouped at the roundabout shelter during Cleveleys Car Show 2024 Classic cars and vans grouped at the roundabout shelter during Cleveleys Car Show 2024 Photo: Blackpool Car Show Photo Sales