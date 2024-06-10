10 fabulous photos of Cleveleys Car Show 2024

By Richard Hunt
Published 10th Jun 2024, 13:40 BST
Updated 10th Jun 2024, 14:08 BST

Cleveleys became a classic car haven at the weekend with some beautifully restored and maintained vehicles on show.

It was the annual Cleveleys Car Show which featured a wide range of cars and motorcycles as proud owners brought their lovingly restored and maintained vehicles to town.

This years’ event was sponsored by car air fresheners, Turbo Scents.

The stunning motors were displayed along the town centre, on Victoria Road West, and on the town’s promenade.

On show were vintage cars from the 1930s right up to more recent models, as well as classic motorbikes in mint condition an the occasional truck.

More than 300 vehicles were displayed during the day.

A Transformer-style presence at Cleveleys Car Show 2024

1. Cleveleys car show

A Transformer-style presence at Cleveleys Car Show 2024 Photo: Blackpool Gazette

Photo Sales
It's got fins - a lovingly-maintained vehicle at Cleveleys Car Show 2024

2. It's got fins - a lovingly-maintained vehicle at Cleveleys Car Show 2024

It's got fins - a lovingly-maintained vehicle at Cleveleys Car Show 2024 Photo: Blackpool Gazette

Photo Sales
Classic truck at Cleveleys Car Show 2024

3. Classic truck at Cleveleys Car Show 2024

Classic truck at Cleveleys Car Show 2024 Photo: Blackpool Gazette

Photo Sales
Face to face with a classic - Cleveleys Car Show 2024

4. Face to face with a classic - Cleveleys Car Show 2024

Face to face with a classic - Cleveleys Car Show 2024 Photo: Blackpool Gazette

Photo Sales
A proud owner shows off his classic car during Cleveleys Car Show 2024

5. A proud owner shows off his classic car during Cleveleys Car Show 2024

A proud owner shows off his classic car during Cleveleys Car Show 2024 Photo: Blackpool Gazette

Photo Sales
Classic cars and vans grouped at the roundabout shelter during Cleveleys Car Show 2024

6. Classic cars and vans grouped at the roundabout shelter during Cleveleys Car Show 2024

Classic cars and vans grouped at the roundabout shelter during Cleveleys Car Show 2024 Photo: Blackpool Car Show

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:CarsCleveleys

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.