Blackpool named best for budget breaks - 10 cheap resort hotels that won't break the bank

By Ciara Fearn

Digital Reporter

Published 22nd May 2025, 17:44 BST

Blackpool has been named the UK's most affordable staycation spot, offering budget-friendly accommodations and a wealth of attractions that cater to families, couples, and solo travellers

A recent report analysed various UK destinations, considering factors such as accommodation costs, search volume and weather.

A local resident said: “It’s also the very best seaside resort in the UK, friendly down to Earth people and lots to do! Showbiz capital of the UK.

“Awesome, I can’t get enough of it! More give me more!”

Beyond affordability Blackpool boasts a rich array of attractions. Visitors can enjoy the iconic Blackpool Tower, the thrilling Pleasure Beach amusement park and the historic Grand Theatre - which recently underwent extensive restoration.

A £300 million development project has introduced new indoor attractions, restaurants and improved infrastructure, aiming to revitalise the town's tourism sector.

The combination of low-cost accommodations and diverse attractions has led to a surge in tourism.

In light of Blackpool being named the UK’s cheapest staycation, here are 10 of the most affordable hotels.

Blackpool's best reviewed budget hotels

1. Blackpool's best reviewed budget hotels

Blackpool's best reviewed budget hotels | NW Photo: NW

Photo Sales
From £40 per night - offers guests WIFI, a bar and en-suite rooms and located very close to the Winter Gardens

2. Ardern Hotel

From £40 per night - offers guests WIFI, a bar and en-suite rooms and located very close to the Winter Gardens | Google Street View Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales
From £36 per night - located on Blackpool’s North shore this hotel offers free WIFI and en-suite rooms for guests and is within walking distance of Blackpool’s many attractions

3. Astor Hotel

From £36 per night - located on Blackpool’s North shore this hotel offers free WIFI and en-suite rooms for guests and is within walking distance of Blackpool’s many attractions | Google Street View Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales
From £41 per night - this hotel has been particularly well reviewed by families who were impressed with its range of family rooms

4. Elmora Hotel

From £41 per night - this hotel has been particularly well reviewed by families who were impressed with its range of family rooms | Google Street View Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales
From £35 per night - guests enjoyed the bar and sun terrace at the Hayward hotel

5. Hayward Hotel

From £35 per night - guests enjoyed the bar and sun terrace at the Hayward hotel | Google Street View Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales
From £33 per night - this hotel is located close to Blackpool FC's Bloomfield Road stadium and a large car park for easy parking

6. Glendowie Hotel

From £33 per night - this hotel is located close to Blackpool FC's Bloomfield Road stadium and a large car park for easy parking | Google Street View Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolBlackpool TowerLancashireHolidaymakersRestaurants
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice