A recent report analysed various UK destinations, considering factors such as accommodation costs, search volume and weather.

A local resident said: “It’s also the very best seaside resort in the UK, friendly down to Earth people and lots to do! Showbiz capital of the UK.

“Awesome, I can’t get enough of it! More give me more!”

Beyond affordability Blackpool boasts a rich array of attractions. Visitors can enjoy the iconic Blackpool Tower, the thrilling Pleasure Beach amusement park and the historic Grand Theatre - which recently underwent extensive restoration.

A £300 million development project has introduced new indoor attractions, restaurants and improved infrastructure, aiming to revitalise the town's tourism sector.

The combination of low-cost accommodations and diverse attractions has led to a surge in tourism.

In light of Blackpool being named the UK’s cheapest staycation, here are 10 of the most affordable hotels.

1 . Blackpool's best reviewed budget hotels

2 . Ardern Hotel From £40 per night - offers guests WIFI, a bar and en-suite rooms and located very close to the Winter Gardens

3 . Astor Hotel From £36 per night - located on Blackpool's North shore this hotel offers free WIFI and en-suite rooms for guests and is within walking distance of Blackpool's many attractions

4 . Elmora Hotel From £41 per night - this hotel has been particularly well reviewed by families who were impressed with its range of family rooms

5 . Hayward Hotel From £35 per night - guests enjoyed the bar and sun terrace at the Hayward hotel