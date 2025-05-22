A recent report analysed various UK destinations, considering factors such as accommodation costs, search volume and weather.
A local resident said: “It’s also the very best seaside resort in the UK, friendly down to Earth people and lots to do! Showbiz capital of the UK.
“Awesome, I can’t get enough of it! More give me more!”
Beyond affordability Blackpool boasts a rich array of attractions. Visitors can enjoy the iconic Blackpool Tower, the thrilling Pleasure Beach amusement park and the historic Grand Theatre - which recently underwent extensive restoration.
A £300 million development project has introduced new indoor attractions, restaurants and improved infrastructure, aiming to revitalise the town's tourism sector.
The combination of low-cost accommodations and diverse attractions has led to a surge in tourism.
In light of Blackpool being named the UK’s cheapest staycation, here are 10 of the most affordable hotels.
1. Blackpool's best reviewed budget hotels
2. Ardern Hotel
From £40 per night - offers guests WIFI, a bar and en-suite rooms and located very close to the Winter Gardens | Google Street View Photo: Google Street View
3. Astor Hotel
From £36 per night - located on Blackpool’s North shore this hotel offers free WIFI and en-suite rooms for guests and is within walking distance of Blackpool’s many attractions | Google Street View Photo: Google Street View
4. Elmora Hotel
From £41 per night - this hotel has been particularly well reviewed by families who were impressed with its range of family rooms | Google Street View Photo: Google Street View
5. Hayward Hotel
From £35 per night - guests enjoyed the bar and sun terrace at the Hayward hotel | Google Street View Photo: Google Street View
6. Glendowie Hotel
From £33 per night - this hotel is located close to Blackpool FC's Bloomfield Road stadium and a large car park for easy parking | Google Street View Photo: Google Street View
