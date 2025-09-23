10 busiest North West railway stations ranked by cancellation rates

Data analysed by the BBC from the Office for Rail and Road (ORR) covers 2,471 stations across Great Britain and shows where passengers face the most disruption.

Between August 18, 2024 and August 16, 2025, 3.3% of all scheduled stops nationwide were cancelled – slightly higher than the previous year’s 3.2%.

The Department for Transport (DfT) said cancellations have begun to fall in recent months and pointed to plans to bring rail services under public ownership through the creation of Great British Railways, a new body set to oversee the system by the end of 2027.

A DfT spokesperson said operators would have to meet “rigorous, bespoke standards” under the reforms.

1 . Manchester Airport Percentage of stops cancelled between August 18, 2024 to 16 August 16, 2025 - 7.1% | Google Photo Sales

2 . Preston Percentage of stops cancelled between August 18, 2024 to 16 August 16, 2025 - 5.4% | Google Photo Sales

3 . Manchester Oxford Road Percentage of stops cancelled between August 18, 2024 to 16 August 16, 2025 - 5% | Google Photo Sales

4 . Manchester Victoria Percentage of stops cancelled between August 18, 2024 to 16 August 16, 2025 - 4.5% | Google Photo Sales

5 . Manchester Piccadilly Percentage of stops cancelled between August 18, 2024 to 16 August 16, 2025 - 4.3% | Google Photo Sales