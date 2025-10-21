Why you should prepare your home for winter ahead of the seasonal rush

By preparing early, "you'll beat the winter rush." | Shutterstock

As the cold wet weather approaches, people are being advised to prepare early to avoid encountering issues as the winter sets in.

The leading supplier of waterproofing products Thompson’s has shared a range of expert tips on what homeowners should do to prepare their homes for the winter weather.

Clara Dursent, Brand Manager at Thompson’s said: “Preparing your home before the cold sets in is one of the smartest investments you can make. It’s not just about staying warm; it’s about protecting your family’s comfort, reducing energy costs, and preventing costly damage caused by moisture, freezing temperatures, and neglect.

“At Thompson’s, we’ve spent decades helping people safeguard what matters most, and we know that a little preparation now can make all the difference when winter truly hits.”

Clara shared ten tips for homeowners to help them prepare for Winter:

1. Have the boiler serviced

“Servicing your boiler might not feel urgent when it’s still mild out, but autumn’s actually the best time to get it done. Engineers are less busy, you’ll beat the winter rush, and you won’t be stuck waiting in a freezing cold house if something goes wrong later on.”

Thompson's say that these five-minute jobs "could save you a very wet winter.” | Shutterstock

2. Check pipes are properly insulated

“Uninsulated pipes are one of those things you don’t think about until something goes wrong. But when the temperature drops, pipes in your loft, garage or along exterior walls are at risk of freezing and bursting. A bit of foam lagging and some tape or cable ties now could save you a very wet winter.”

3. Bleed radiators

“If your radiators are warm at the bottom but cool at the top, it’s a sign they need bleeding, so use a radiator key to quickly release any trapped air. It’s a five-minute job that’ll help your heating system work better and more efficiently.”

4. Inspect flat roofs for cracks, blisters or leaks

“Flat roofs fare worse in the winter weather as moisture can sit on them for long periods of time, meaning small issues can quickly turn into costly repairs. If you’ve got a flat roof over a garage, extension or outbuilding, now’s a good time to check it for repairs.

“Products like Thompson’s 10 Year Roof Seal outperforms traditional bitumen paint, ideal for long-lasting protection, but prep is everything. Start by giving the surface a good scrub to remove dust and dirt. Fix any structural problems, open up and dry any old blisters, and repair cracks or dips in the felt. Once it’s clean and dry, apply the seal.”

Clara says that preparing your home for winter is "one of the smartest investments you can make". | Shutterstock

5. Make sure fences are sturdy

“Wind and rain can really test your fencing. Take a walk around the garden and give each panel a wobble. If anything moves, tighten screws, replace damaged posts, or add a bit of reinforcement.”

6. Sweep the chimney

“I would not recommend this as a DIY job! A professional sweep will clear out soot, creosote and any nesting materials. It’s safer, more efficient, and gives your fireplace a clean slate for the season ahead.”

7. Clear out the gutters

“Blocked gutters can cause all sorts of problems; damp, rot, even damage to your roof or walls. Scoop out any leaves or debris, check joints and brackets, and make sure water flows freely. When everything is flowing freely again, I recommend investing in gutter guards which are a simple fix that can save you hassle further down the line.”

Flat roofs fare worse in the winter weather. | Shutterstock

8. Seal exposed brickwork

“In exposed areas, water can seep into brickwork and freeze, leading to cracks and long-term damage. Thompson’s One Coat Water Seal is a great way to protect your exterior walls. It’s breathable, invisible, and starts working within hours. Just choose a dry day with no rain in sight.”

9. Check for draughts

“Feeling chilly? Check around your doors and windows for any gaps and add draught excluders or weatherproof strips where needed. A small fix, but it’ll make your home much cosier.”

10. Tidy up garden furniture

“Before the frost sets in, give your garden furniture a quick clean and pack it away somewhere dry. If you’re short on storage, a waterproof cover will do the trick and you can simply uncover the furniture when spring comes around.”

Find out more about Thompson's and its products at www.thompsonsweatherproofing.co.uk .