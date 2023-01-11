The Prime sports drink sold out in Aldi stores across Lancashire and across the country for the retail price of £1.99 per unit as part of a promotion it had in December 2022. The fad drink is for sale on its creators website for £24.99 for 12 bottles, although all those products are currently sold out. Aldi, predictably, also sold out its £1.99 offer within a matter of days.

However, for those desperate enough to fork out inflated prices, the drink is still on sale online via private sellers. A quick trawl by The Post through Facebook’s marketplace tool found sellers in Preston and Blackpool listing Prime for up to three times its recommended retail price.

The Prime Hydration drink that has caused chaos in UK supermarkets.

Listings on Facebook marketplace from local sellers are offered from £6 to an eye-watering £10 a bottle, selling in flavours ‘lemon lime, blue raspberry, ice pop’, and taking advantage of both the popularity and the rarity of the product.

Heavily inflated prices have prompted responses from creators themselves, with KSI urging fans to ‘stop buying it at these prices’ on a new TikTok video.

KSI and Logan Paul have released a statement on their website: “We’ve been humbled by the process of creating a real brand & surpassing some of the biggest beverage companies in the world. As underdogs, we always cherish the opportunity to show the world what’s possible.​”

Various marketplace sellers are taking advantage of the popularity and rarity of the drink and selling it for £10.00 on the social media platform.

The drink is priced at £6.00 from this marketplace seller.