The 22-year-old rapper Millie Bracewell, or Millie B as her stage name, is best known for her track ‘M to the B’ after it went viral on social media.

She is a grime artist, singer, influencer and model who kicked off her career on YouTube channel BGMedia in 2016.

Before Millie became famous, she attended St George's School in her local area.

The US star has over five million TikTok followers.

Originally the song lipsynced by Kim Kardashian was released in 2016, however, TikTok brought it back into the limelight in 2020, and back again just yesterday (18 January), with the big US star's own video to the song.

In the short TikTok clip, Kim K can be seen illustrating the stereotypically 'standard British girl' make-up, with thick eyebrows, foundation lips and hooped earrings.

With 17.8 million views and 2.5 million likes already, it’s brought the Lancashire rapper who is now a mother back into the limelight. And the rapper seems to be happy that she’s caught Kim’s attention as she duetted the viral video to her own social media platform.

Millie B has also commented on Kim Kardashian’s TikTok to her infamous ‘diss track’ saying ‘Love it’.

Millie Bracewell from Blackpool.

Other viewers have commented on Kim’s video saying:

‘Kim in her UK northerner era.’

‘I did not expect to open the app to this but it’s iconic.’

‘The British Kim kardashian.’

Clip from Kim Kardashian's lip sync video featuring Millie B's music.