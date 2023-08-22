Hollyoaks star Nikki Sanderson, who was born in Blackpool, has celebrated her two-year anniversary with boyfriend Anthony Quinlan in a selfie posted to her instagram page.

Sharing a smiling selfie of the two of them together on holiday, the northern actress called Anthony her best friend and absolute rock as she said: "Happy 2nd Anniversary to this incredible man.

"Thank you for not only being the most amazing boyfriend, but for being my best friend and absolute rock all rolled into one.The love you show me every day makes my heart truly happy and I’m grateful for you. @anthonyquinny you are the kindest, most loving, generous, supportive, loyal, affectionate, wonderful man. I appreciate you and all you do.

"2 years down, a lifetime of happiness to go."