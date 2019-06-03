YMCA helps thousands of young people lead healthier lives

Thousands of children and families around Lancashire are getting fitter and healthier, thanks to YMCA Fylde Coast.

Last year the organisation saw 1.4 million visits to its leisure centres and swimming pools in Fylde, Wyre and North Lancashire – including almost 4,000 children a week who learned to swim with the YMCA’s swim lesson programme.

And since it launched its new Y:Youth membership option in January, some 2,500 young people have already benefited from a more active lifestyle.

YMCA Fylde Coast is an independent charity which is part of the worldwide YMCA movement; its mission is to change and enhance the lives of as many people as possible with a focus on physical activity, housing, young people and outdoor education.

In 2017-18, some 12,140 young people took part in its projects which range from health and sport to youth work and community-based schemes.

“We want all children and young people to have access to support and positive activities so they can develop in body, mind and spirit and aim for a bright future,” says Senior Marketing Manager Michael Harrison​.

“Last year the YMCA offered positive activities that were accessed by a range of young people from all backgrounds. Our specially trained youth workers worked with some of the most vulnerable young people and we saw positive outcomes from our six youth work projects.

“With the summer coming, we want to help young people and families in the area get active in whatever way suits them, whether it’s taking up a Y:Youth membership from our leisure centres to enjoy our facilities and programmes, or heading for a day outdoors at YMCA Lakeside.”

Y:Youth, the organisation's youth membership scheme at its leisure centres, offers under-18s the chance to continue along, or kick off, their health and fitness journey – and includes designated Teen Gym sessions where they can use the state-of-the-art equipment in a social, enjoyable and safe environment.

Also included is Les Mills Born to Move which has been specially designed for children aged between 2 – 12 years. Classes are split into certain age ranges to capture the imagination and inspire children to get moving and learn basic fitness skills whilst building self-esteem.

“I love the variety, the singing, the dancing and the running around”, says Scarlett, Age 6, who attends Born to Move.

Millie, Age 11, who also attends Born to Move says, “I get off my phone, come to class and join in because its great fun.”

To find out more about Y:Youth membership, see YMCA youth memberships.

YMCA Lakeside, an outdoor learning centre hidden within 400 acres of woodland on the shores of Lake Windermere, offer family activity sessions (choose from canoeing, kayaking, abseil tower, kingswing or the runway aerial zipwire), summer day camps as well as a Family Fun Day on August 3rd 2019.

For more information, see www.lakesideymca.co.uk.