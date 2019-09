Destroyed by fire in 2009, the bar was the place for food by day and partying by night. Here's some of our old pictures:

Yates's Wine Lodge jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

Reopening of Yates's Wine Lodge, Talbot Square, Blackpool. 'General manager Craig Southall with Fai Aslam (left) and Aislynn Taggart. jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

Yates's Wine Lodge: Maggie and Jim Thompson. jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

Reopening of Yates's, Talbot Square, Blackpool. General Manager Craig Southall (second from left) and managers (from left), Mike Gawecki, Sam Barrow and Harry Higgs. jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

View more