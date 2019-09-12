We’re giving you the chance to win four tickets to a Christmas party night of your choice at the Hotel Sheraton.

You’ll enjoy a deliciously festive three-course meal including coffee and mints and a complementary glass of bubbly to really get the party started followed by top-class cabaret entertainment and music from the hotel's resident DJ.

Win a Christmas party night for you and three friends!

For more information and all dates and prices head over to the website and download your Christmas Party Brochure at www.hotelsheraton.co.uk/festive-breaks or alternatively call the team on 01253 352723 to order your copy today.

How to Enter:

To have the chance to win, simply answer the following question:

Q: Which type of tree was the partridge sitting in, according to a well-known Christmas song?

Email your entry to competitions@blackpoolgazette.co.uk with Sheraton in the subject field, adding your name, address, and telephone number. Closing date is midnight September 20.

To give us permission to contact you if you are a winner, please put YES in your email entry.

Standard jpimedia competition rules apply.

Your details will only be used for the purposes of this competition and not passed to third parties for marketing.