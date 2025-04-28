Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool’s piers have been named among the very best in Britain.

One of the resort’s three piers was even ranked in the top 10 by The Telegraph, who compared the nation’s 60 seaside piers to crown a worthy champion of the “thoroughly British institution”.

There are around 60 piers across the UK, but which ones are the best?

According to The Telegraph, which has put together its top 10 using its own points-base system, Blackpool’s piers are among the best in Britain.

The resort’s highest rated was the Grade II-listed North pier which placed 7th, followed by Central Pier in 12th and South Pier in 36th place.

What did the Telegraph say about North Pier?

“It is all but impossible to write a piece on Britain’s piers without mentioning Blackpool,” said the Telegraph’s Travel Correspondent Chris Leadbeater.

He said: “Lancashire’s great coastal resort is so stubborn a reminder of the Victorian seaside era that, as well as its Eiffel-esque Tower , with its sacred ballroom, the town still has all three of the piers which sprouted on its shoreline in the second half of the 19th century.

“While the Central Pier (1868) and the South Pier (1893) both have their delights, the North Pier is the most venerated; the only member of the trio to wear listed status (Grade II).

“This is because it stands as the oldest remnant of Eugenius Birch’s genius. Birch was the architect responsible for 14 of Britain’s Victorian piers (including Eastbourne’s, as well as those still operating in Bournemouth, Hastings and Aberystwyth) – and with the demise of Margate Pier (built in 1855; demolished in 1998), the North Pier (opened on May 21 1863) is the grandfather of the group.

“It has other fine attributes – a range of rides; a 1,564-capacity theatre ; food outlets including an ice-cream parlour – but its heritage is its key virtue.”

UK Top 5

Southend Pier on the southeast coast was ranked Britain’s very best pier, while Llandudno Pier in north Wales came second and Norfolk’s Cromer Pier in third place.

Clevedon Pier in Somerset placed fourth while Worthing Pier in West Sussex rounded out the top 5.

Here’s a look at the top 10, as scored by The Telegraph:

1. Southend Pier (540 points)

2. Llandudno Pier (500 points)

3. Cromer Pier (464 points)

4. Clevedon Pier (420 points)

5. Worthing Pier (407 points)

6. North Pier (Blackpool) (400 points)

7. Eastbourne Pier (388 points)

8. Palace Pier, Brighton (377 points)

9. Folkestone Harbour Arm (370 points)

10. Clacton Pier (368 points)