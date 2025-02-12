While many people are proud of where they are from, there is always one thing that they wish would be available.

From the latest trendy clothes shops to more entertainment venues, people across the Fylde Coast have many wishes for their town or city.

We asked readers of the Blackpool Gazette if they had one wish, what would they bring to their area and the response was overwhelming.

So here are 15 things that Fylde Coast residents would bring to the area if they had one wish...

Also, while you’re here, be sure not to miss...

1 . Blackpool Airport The last passenger flights departed at Blackpool Airport in October 2015. Many residents would like to see the airport reopened for commercial flights. | Contributed Photo Sales

2 . Outdoor pools The South Shore Baths were eventually pulled down and replaced by the immensely popular Sandcastle Waterpark but many would like to see more outdoor pools. | NW Photo Sales

3 . More concert spaces Paul Phillip Roberts said: "We need more area for concerts to be held for able bodies and disabled attracting music stars." | NW Photo Sales

4 . A return of Melody House Amanda Wright said: "I'd love to see Melody House make a come back or something like it." | British Record Shop Archive Photo Sales

5 . More places to shop More shops are always in demand from Fylde Coast and Blackpool residents. | Visit Blackpool Photo Sales