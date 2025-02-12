What do you wish Blackpool and the Fylde Coast had? Here are your top 15 dream suggestions

Fylde Coast residents have had their say on what things they would bring to their local area.

While many people are proud of where they are from, there is always one thing that they wish would be available.

From the latest trendy clothes shops to more entertainment venues, people across the Fylde Coast have many wishes for their town or city.

We asked readers of the Blackpool Gazette if they had one wish, what would they bring to their area and the response was overwhelming.

So here are 15 things that Fylde Coast residents would bring to the area if they had one wish...

The last passenger flights departed at Blackpool Airport in October 2015. Many residents would like to see the airport reopened for commercial flights.

1. Blackpool Airport

The last passenger flights departed at Blackpool Airport in October 2015. Many residents would like to see the airport reopened for commercial flights. | Contributed

The South Shore Baths were eventually pulled down and replaced by the immensely popular Sandcastle Waterpark but many would like to see more outdoor pools.

2. Outdoor pools

The South Shore Baths were eventually pulled down and replaced by the immensely popular Sandcastle Waterpark but many would like to see more outdoor pools. | NW

Paul Phillip Roberts said: "We need more area for concerts to be held for able bodies and disabled attracting music stars."

3. More concert spaces

Paul Phillip Roberts said: "We need more area for concerts to be held for able bodies and disabled attracting music stars." | NW

Amanda Wright said: "I'd love to see Melody House make a come back or something like it."

4. A return of Melody House

Amanda Wright said: "I'd love to see Melody House make a come back or something like it." | British Record Shop Archive

More shops are always in demand from Fylde Coast and Blackpool residents.

5. More places to shop

More shops are always in demand from Fylde Coast and Blackpool residents. | Visit Blackpool

Ian Stanworth said: "Bring back Central Railway Station."

6. Blackpool Central Station

Ian Stanworth said: "Bring back Central Railway Station." | NW

