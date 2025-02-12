While many people are proud of where they are from, there is always one thing that they wish would be available.
From the latest trendy clothes shops to more entertainment venues, people across the Fylde Coast have many wishes for their town or city.
We asked readers of the Blackpool Gazette if they had one wish, what would they bring to their area and the response was overwhelming.
So here are 15 things that Fylde Coast residents would bring to the area if they had one wish...
1. Blackpool Airport
The last passenger flights departed at Blackpool Airport in October 2015. Many residents would like to see the airport reopened for commercial flights. | Contributed
2. Outdoor pools
The South Shore Baths were eventually pulled down and replaced by the immensely popular Sandcastle Waterpark but many would like to see more outdoor pools. | NW
3. More concert spaces
Paul Phillip Roberts said: "We need more area for concerts to be held for able bodies and disabled attracting music stars." | NW
4. A return of Melody House
Amanda Wright said: "I'd love to see Melody House make a come back or something like it." | British Record Shop Archive
5. More places to shop
More shops are always in demand from Fylde Coast and Blackpool residents. | Visit Blackpool
6. Blackpool Central Station
Ian Stanworth said: "Bring back Central Railway Station." | NW