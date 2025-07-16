I stayed in a £15 Blackpool hotel and it was 'appalling'

Liverpool-based influencer Zac Jones recently took a trip to Blackpool and decided to stay at the notoriously criticized Jesmond International Hotel.

The Jesmond Internation Hotel located 8 Charnley Rd, Blackpool FY1 4PF, has been described on recent Trip Advisor reviews as ‘appalling’ and even ‘a health hazard’.

Despite the negative buzz, Zac set out to give the budget hotel a fair chance, documenting his honest experience for his followers.

Zac said: “It’s been described as appalling and better to sleep on the beach. It’s also been described as a health hazard and I’ve been told to steer clear, but I’m going to give it a fair chance.”

Upon entering he found shared toilet facilities, which weren’t mentioned in many of the listings. That alone might be a dealbreaker for some, but things quickly went downhill from there.

Zac said: “First impressions weren’t so bad, second impression wasn’t so great. We have shared toilets and it was a bit smelly.”

“The room smells really damp and there’s a strong smell of urine. We have some soap and hair wash.”

Inside the room, amenities were minimal. But beyond that, comfort was hard to come by. Just above the bed, Zac pointed out discoloured, mouldy areas on the ceiling and walls.

“Just above the bed looks discoloured and dirty, mouldy. It’s brown and the wallpaper is coming off the wall. At least we have a TV and hangers for clothes.”

Despite the conditions, Zac remained fair in his tone, clearly trying to balance transparency with objectivity. While the hotel wasn’t entirely without positives, like basic toiletries and a functioning TV - it’s clear that his overall experience was far from pleasant.

Given the Jesmond International Hotel's reputation and Zac’s firsthand account, travelers might want to consider their expectations before booking. While it may be suitable for those looking for a cheap one-night stay and who aren’t bothered by cleanliness issues, others might feel more comfortable elsewhere.