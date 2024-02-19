News you can trust since 1873
Watch the moment two UFO like objects were seen in the skies above School Road, Blackpool before disappearing

Jack Atkinson spotted the 'metal orbs' from his parents' log yard, The Log Place, in School Road, blackpool at around 4pm last Monday.
By Sam Quine
Published 19th Feb 2024, 17:49 GMT
Watch the moment wo mysterious metallic-looking objects were filmed in the skies over Lancashire - before suddenly vanishing into thin air.

Jack Atkinson spotted the 'metal orbs' from his parents' log yard, The Log Place, in School Road, Blackpool at around 4pm last Monday.

The 24-year-old observed the two spheres for around 90 seconds before they suddenly disappeared in a cloudless blue sky, around two miles from Blackpool Airport.

