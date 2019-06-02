Warton Carnival returns reinvented after 30-year hiatus
A carnival atmosphere took over Warton in a come back after hiatus of 30 years.
And despite the drizzle the Warton Carnival was a hit for the village which wants to bring the tradition back on an annual basis.
We started with a parade that went through the village. It was composed of a lot of community groups including Morris dances and dance groups.
Then we went to Bridges Playing Field where we were joined by Cubbins Fair.
We had 32 stalls from local businesses who took a chance on us bringing back this event - which will hopefully now also be a future tradition.
And even though it rained having faith in us paid off.
