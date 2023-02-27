These are the top 6 unusual holiday destinations for 2023

Borneo is the world’s third-largest island based in Southeast Asia’s Malay Archipelago and is known for its beaches and ancient biodiverse rainforest

Now experts at Panache Cruises, one of the leading providers of ultra-luxury cruises in the UK, are revealing their top six underrated locations for those seeking adventure outside of the normal scenes of well-explored countries.

James Cole, founder and managing director of Panache Cruises said: “We have seen an increase in those looking to discover far-flung destinations and avoid the hustle and bustle of well-visited tourist spots.”

Here are Panache Cruises’ top six unusual holiday destinations for this year:

Azerbaijan

Sandwiched between Europe and Asia, Azerbaijan is home to a huge mix of culture and a vibrant history. Food lovers can enjoy culinary tours of the country, tasting delicious local cuisines like gutab and sweet halva.

East of the country lies the Caspian Sea, the world’s largest inland body of water, offering day cruises and an amazing swimming spot for sun-lovers. Azerbaijan is home to nine of the world’s 11 climate zones, for travellers to experience beautiful green landscapes.

Borneo

Borneo is the world’s third-largest island based in Southeast Asia’s Malay Archipelago and is known for its beaches and ancient biodiverse rainforest. The vast wildlife tourism allows visitors to experience orangutans, pygmy elephants, sun bears and endangered species like the Borneo elephants. Animal enthusiasts can support the Danam Valley Conservation Area, which safeguards a 130 million-year-old rainforest and the species which live among it.

Travellers can also tackle the 4,095m Mount Kinabalu, dive into the Sipadan Island’s vibrant corals or enjoy the sandy beaches of Kota Kinabalu.

Several luxury cruise lines operate to Kota Kinabalu with some of the best itineraries being offered by Oceania Cruises.

Nicosia

The capital of Cyprus is split by the ‘Green Lane’, a border between the Republic of Cyprus and Northern Cyprus.

The Republic side of the border can be compared to other European capitals, with popular retail and food spots available for tourists. North Nicosia offers cultural sights like mosques and the mediaeval caravanserai.

Jordan

A five-hour flight from London lies Jordan and must-see spots including the UNESCSO World Heritage Site in Petra, Wadi Rum which is also known as the Valley of the Moon and the Dead Sea.

Jordan’s excellent cruise ship terminal in Aqaba, best served by cruise line Azamara, allows people to explore the country’s many treasures.

Montenegro

Montenegro is home to the deepest canyon in Europe and offers visitors the chance to explore stunning landscapes, exceptional mountains, the inviting Adriatic sea and history and culture. Compared to Croatia’s popular coastline, the Montenegrin coast remains off the beaten tourist trails. The Bay of Kotor is known as the ‘jewel of the Montenegrin crown.

Panama