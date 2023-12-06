If you're one of those people who love to travel and are always planning your next holiday, then this is the perfect read for you! With 2024 just around the corner, it's never too early to start thinking about your next vacation destination.

And what better way to do that than by exploring the top "to go" destinations in 2024? From exotic beaches to bustling cities, TJB Private Travel have pulled together something for everyone. So buckle up and get ready for some serious wanderlust!

Exotic Beaches

Let's start with the classic holiday destination - the beach! If you're looking for crystal clear waters, white sandy beaches, and plenty of sunshine, then these destinations are perfect for you.

Maldives

Located in the Indian Ocean, the Maldives is known for its luxurious overwater bungalows and stunning blue waters. With over 1,000 coral islands to explore, you'll never run out of things to do here. Whether you want to relax on the beach or go snorkelling with tropical fish, this destination is a must-visit.

Bali

Bali, also known as the "Island of the Gods," is a popular holiday destination for its beautiful beaches, lush greenery, and rich culture. From surfing in Canggu to exploring ancient temples in Ubud, there's something for everyone on this Indonesian island.

Adventure Destinations

For those seeking an adrenaline rush on their holiday, these destinations are perfect for you.

New Zealand

Known for its breathtaking landscapes and outdoor adventures, New Zealand is a must-visit for thrill-seekers. Whether it's bungee jumping in Queenstown or hiking in the stunning Milford Sound, this country has something to offer every adventure lover.

Costa Rica

With its lush rainforests, active volcanoes, and diverse wildlife, Costa Rica is a paradise for nature lovers and adventure seekers alike. From zip-lining through the jungle to surfing on some of the best waves in the world, this Central American destination has it all.

City Breaks

If you're more of a city person than a beach bum or adventure junkie, these destinations are perfect for your next holiday.

Tokyo

As the host of the 2020 Olympics, Tokyo is set to be a top destination in 2024. This bustling city offers a unique blend of traditional culture and modern technology, making it an exciting and vibrant place to visit. From world-class shopping to delicious cuisine, there's never a dull moment in Tokyo.

Berlin

For history buffs and art lovers, Berlin is a must-visit destination. With its rich and diverse history, this city is full of museums, galleries, and cultural landmarks to explore. And if you're a foodie, you'll love the street food scene and trendy restaurants that Berlin has to offer.

Our Favourites

Greece

For sun-seekers, culture enthusiasts, and culinary lovers alike, a luxury villa in Greece promises unforgettable memories. Greece has surged in popularity this summer, reigning over the Mediterranean as the ultimate hotspot. In 2024, expect a wave of chic accommodations to grace the scene. Thanks to new flight routes from British Airways, Etihad, and Saudi, reaching Greek islands has never been simpler. Each Greek island boasts timeless beauty, ready to enchant and captivate every traveller.

Fiji

Immersing yourself in the tranquillity of the South Pacific is guaranteed with a stay at a luxurious private island in Fiji, enriching all of your senses. Fiji's tourism has surged with a 23% increase since reopening borders in late 2021, projected to surpass pre-pandemic levels in the coming year. Numerous luxury resorts are undergoing significant refurbishments, and are also inviting guests to actively participate in the country's ocean conservation initiatives.

Mexico

Experience Mexico's vibrant cultures, breathtaking landscapes, and rich history—a captivating country brimming with endless wonders. The start of this year saw Mexico flourish, welcoming a 13.7% increase in tourists compared to 2022. The magic of Mexico is definitely one for our bucket list in 2024.

Conclusion

No matter what type of holiday you prefer - beach escape, adrenaline-fueled adventure or city break - these destinations will not disappoint.

So start planning your 2024 vacation now and get ready for an unforgettable experience at one of the top "to go" destinations! So pack your bags, grab your passport, and get ready to explore the world in 2024.