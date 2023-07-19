Sky-high revolution: air taxis set to transform travel times for Blackpool residents

Imagine a world where you can travel from Blackpool to London in just an hour, soaring high above the gridlocked streets. This isn't a pipe dream, but an imminent reality, all thanks to trailblazing technology from industry leaders like Boeing, Hyundai, Airbus, and Toyota.

These high-tech pioneers are aiming to equip air taxis with speeds of up to 200 mph, with the aircraft taking off and landing vertically, similar to helicopters. With capacity typically capped at six passengers or fewer, the long-term goal for these air taxis is autonomous flight, with per-mile costs comparable to those charged by Uber.

So, what exactly does this cutting-edge development mean for the residents of Blackpool? A recent study conducted by Zego, a leading taxi insurance provider, offers a fascinating glimpse into the possibilities. The research indicates that travel times across the UK could be drastically slashed with the advent of air taxis. For example, a commute from Blackpool to London, currently a laborious journey by road or rail, could be accomplished in just one hour with an air taxi.

Here's an outline of the projected travel times from Blackpool to various UK cities using air taxis, clocking speeds of 200 mph:

Route Estimated Air Taxi Travel Time Blackpool to London 1 hour Blackpool to Birmingham 35 minutes Blackpool to Liverpool 20 minutes Blackpool to Leeds 25 minutes Blackpool to Manchester 15 minutes Blackpool to Edinburgh 45 minutes Blackpool to Cardiff 1 hour 10 minutes Blackpool to Bristol 1 hour

Please be aware that these are estimated travel times, subject to factors such as weather conditions and air traffic.

The scope of air taxis extends beyond just urban transportation; they could also be employed as airport shuttles, for emergency services, or in disaster situations where traditional modes of transportation are unviable.

While there are varying predictions about when air taxis will become mainstream, some companies suggest their deployment could be as early as the mid-2020s.

Sten Saar, The CEO of a a leading Taxi Inusrance company Zego is optimistic about the future of air taxis: "The advancements in technology are truly exciting. The potential for air taxis to revolutionise travel, reduce congestion, and contribute to environmental sustainability is immense. At Zego, we're committed to staying at the forefront of these developments, ensuring we provide innovative insurance solutions for the future of mobility."