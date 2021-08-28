Resumed international cruising just got even better with £300 OFF offer from Marella Cruises
WITH the news that international cruising can resume after 18 months TUI's Marella Cruises are further sweetening the deal with customers able to take £300 off their booking for a limited period.
Holidaymakers can make these huge savings on cruises operated by the UK's largest tour operator which is celebrating setting sail again following the Covid 19 pandemic.
By using code CRUISE300 across September travellers can save the money off a cruise booking from short haul favourites such as Palma and Tenerife to far-flung destinations like Jamaica and Cuba departing between September 1, 2021 and December 31, 2022.
They can also use TUIRIVER300 to save £300 per booking on river cruise sailings departing from October 1, 2021 to October 31, 2022.
To ensure the safety of both customers and crew, vaccination and testing requirements will be in place. Anyone aged 18-years and older will be required to have had both COVID-19 jabs at least 14 days before travelling. For Marella Cruises, all under 18-year-olds, excluding infants under the age of two who will not be able to sail as they are exempt from testing, will be asked to have a lateral flow test. All guests will need to check-in for their cruise and complete their cruise health declaration online pre-departure to release their cruise boarding pass.
Customers can cruise in confidence with thanks to the Marella Cruises and TUI River Cruises promise with flexible changes and easy and affordable testing packages this summer costing only £30pp.
For more details visit https://www.tui.co.uk/cruise/