Major roadworks and upgrades to hit drivers across Lancashire

There will be roadworks on sections of the motorway and major roads around Preston and the Fylde over the coming week

M6 road marking renewals

In a £1m scheme starting on Monday (June 21) and lasting until the end of August, Highways England are renewing road markings and road studs along sections of the motorway in north Lancashire and Cumbria. All the work will be done overnight - between 8pm and 6am each night – with lane closures along short sections of the motorway. Occasional slip road closures will be required when they are working in lanes in the slip roads or next to them.

Between Monday (21 June) and Sunday 4 July the work will be between junction 35 and junction 36 and between junction 30 and junction 32 thereafter. The first overnight slip road closure – the northbound carriageway entry slip road at junction 35 - will be on Tuesday (22 June). Drivers will need to join the northbound carriageway from junction 34 (via the southbound M6 from junction 35 if they wish).

M6 between junctions 32 and 33 (Turner’s Farm bridge)

Work to install a new support for the bridge in the verge alongside the southbound carriageway is ongoing and involves a 50mph speed limit – backed by average speed cameras – through the roadworks zone.

M55 junctions 1 to 3

Narrow lanes and a 50mph speed limit are now in place along a short stretch of the motorway where a new junction (junction 2) is being constructed as part of Lancashire County Council’s Preston Western Distributor project. The beams for the new bridge over the motorway – which will link the new junction slip roads to the new road – started being installed on Monday (June 14). Three consecutive Saturday night closures are taking place, between 9pm and 8am, from tomorrow (19 June) and again on 26 June and 3 July. Clearly-signed diversions will be in place when the motorway is closed between the two junctions.

M55 Junction 4

A £700,000 overnight – 8pm to 6am - project to resurface sections of the motorway around junction 4 will be taking place from Tuesday (June 22) to Wednesday July 7. Repairs will include resurfacing and replacing the road markings and road studs along each of the slip roads at junction 4, a section of the eastbound carriageway and the westbound hard shoulder.

The following overnight closures are scheduled:

Tuesday June 22: westbound exit and eastbound entry slip roads

Wednesday and Thursday June 23 and 24: eastbound carriageway and entry slip road closed – drivers will need to take a signed diversion route to join the M55 at junction 3

Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday June 25, 26, 27, 28 and 29: eastbound entry slip road closed

Wednesday June 30 to Tuesday July 6 (inclusive) nightly closures of the westbound exit slip road with signed local diversions in place

A585 (Fleetwood)

From Monday (June 21) Highways England will be refreshing road markings and installing new road studs along the A585 Amounderness Way and Dock Street in Fleetwood - between the junctions with West Drive and Adelaide Street. This is a £350,000 project which will completed by Wednesday July 14. All the work will be done overnight between 8pm and 6am. Short sections of the route will be closed each night with localised signed diversion routes in place.

A585 Windy Harbour to Skippool improvement

Work to deliver a £150m new bypass and junction improvements is now underway. The second major construction phase for the project is now taking place and, as works progress at Skippool roundabout, we will be installing off-peak lane closures from Monday 21 June to facilitate road surface testing. We will also be installing temporary lights on Lodge Lane to undertake utility works at this location. Anyone interested in the project can visit the project webpage at https://highwaysengland.co.uk/projects/a585-windy-harbour-to-skippool/