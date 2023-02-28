Here's which dog breeds make the best road trip companions, according to experts
New research has revealed the best dog breeds for road trips.
By Jon Peake
4 hours ago
Updated 28th Feb 2023, 4:36pm
The Canine Car Report, conducted by Auto Trader, analysed advice from 25 pet specialists to discover which dog breed is most commonly named as the best backseat passenger.
For expert advice on training your dog for car travel read the Canine Car Report.
In REVERSE ORDER, here are the best dog breeds for road trips, according to experts ...
