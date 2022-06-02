Here are the road closures in Blackpool during the Jubilee weekend

As the nation starts four days of celebration to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, here are the roads in Blackpool which will be closed over the long weekend.

By Simon Drury
Thursday, 2nd June 2022, 12:17 pm
Updated Thursday, 2nd June 2022, 12:18 pm

While many people will be holding street parties and celebrations, others still need to get to work or do shopping, so here are the routes to avoid.

June 2 (Thursday)

Willow Bank Avenue

List of roads closed during the Jubilee weekend

Clitheroe Place

June 3 (Friday)

Hermon Avenue

Birkside Way

Lord Street

Somerset Avenue

Wimbledon Avenue

St Vincent Avenue

Caxton Avenue

Edgeway Road

Gloucester Avenue

June 4 (Saturday)

Third Avenue

Kirkstone Drive

Abercorn Place

Rosemary Avenue

Bela Grove

George Street

Bassrnthwaite Road

Luna Grove

Sharow Grove

Angers Hill

Oxford Road

Townley Avenue

High Street

Gildabrock Road

Bowness Avenue

Chiltern Avenue

Hampshire Close

Aylesbury Avenue

June 5 (Sunday)

Lowther Avenue

Hardman Street

Scott Close

Maida Vale

William Street

Henson Avenue

Byfield Avenue

Westfield Road

Oldbury Place

Meadow Brook

Admiral Gardens

Selby Gardens

Poplar Avenue

