Here are the road closures in Blackpool during the Jubilee weekend

While many people will be holding street parties and celebrations, others still need to get to work or do shopping, so here are the routes to avoid.
June 2 (Thursday)
Willow Bank Avenue
Clitheroe Place
June 3 (Friday)
Hermon Avenue
Birkside Way
Lord Street
Somerset Avenue
Wimbledon Avenue
St Vincent Avenue
Caxton Avenue
Edgeway Road
Gloucester Avenue
June 4 (Saturday)
Third Avenue
Kirkstone Drive
Abercorn Place
Rosemary Avenue
Bela Grove
George Street
Bassrnthwaite Road
Luna Grove
Sharow Grove
Angers Hill
Oxford Road
Townley Avenue
High Street
Gildabrock Road
Bowness Avenue
Chiltern Avenue
Hampshire Close
Aylesbury Avenue
June 5 (Sunday)
Lowther Avenue
Hardman Street
Scott Close
Maida Vale
William Street
Henson Avenue
Byfield Avenue
Westfield Road
Oldbury Place
Meadow Brook
Admiral Gardens
Selby Gardens
Poplar Avenue