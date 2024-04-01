The Canine Car Report, conducted by Auto Trader, analysed advice from 25 pet specialists to discover which dog breed is most commonly named as the best backseat passenger.
In REVERSE ORDER, here are the best dog breeds for road trips, according to experts ...
The best dog breeds for car travel, according to experts Photo: Submit
2. German Shepherd
The German Shepherd had 6 mentions by canine experts regarding which is the best dog breed for car travel Photo: Submit
3. Beagle
Beagle had 6 mentions by experts Photo: Submit
4. German Shorthaired Pointer
German Shorthaired Pointer had 6 mentions by experts Photo: Submit
5. Bichon Frise
Bichon Frise had 7 mentions by experts Photo: Submit
6. Jack Russell Terrier
Jack Russell Terrier had 7 mentions by experts Photo: Submit