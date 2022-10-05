With more than 40 airlines operating from Manchester, flying to more than 110 destinations, people living in the Northern hub’s catchment area have unrivalled choice. That also means there are bargains to be had all year round.
A huge variety of locations served from Manchester can still be reached for under £100 per person return over the next month.
Here are 10 destinations you can get to from Manchester on a budget.
All prices accurate at time of publication. Prices quoted do not include checked baggage. Please contact the relevant airline for further information.
1. Alicante
This historic Mediterranean port offers sunshine, four waterparks and a five-mile-long beach, with temperatures regularly reaching the mid-twenties Celsius, even in the Autumn months. Santa Barbara Castle towers over the city and offers incredible views of the Costa Blanca. Tui will take you from Manchester to Alicante for just £79pp return from 11-18 October. easyJet, Jet2.com and Ryanair also serve Alicante from Manchester.
2. Bordeaux
Bordeaux wines are reputed worldwide and the early Autumn is harvesting season, so October is a great time to visit, but the beautiful countryside surrounding the city and fabulous beaches and sand dunes under an hour’s journey away are often overlooked. The breath-taking Dune du Pilat, near Arcachon, is ringed by family-friendly campsites. Your family could get away to Bordeaux for four nights during the October Half Term with flights at just £78pp return, flying Ryanair from Manchester from 26-30 October. easyJet also serves Bordeaux.
3. Budapest
Split in two by the Danube, this city’s nightlife is the biggest draw for visitors but cultural highlights include natural thermal baths, Buda Castle and the striking Basilica of St Stephen. Jet2.com is offering flights from Manchester to the Hungarian capital from just £97pp return between 10-13 October. Ryanair also flies from Manchester to Budapest.
4. Dublin
There may not be much late summer sun on offer in Dublin, but Ireland’s capital offers much more besides. Temple Bar is the city’s beating heart with some of Europe’s best spots to eat and drink, whilst for lovers of the great outdoors, the Wicklow Mountains to the south of the city are a splendid setting for Autumn walks. Escape to Dublin with Irish carrier Ryanair from only £32pp return, between 24-31 October. You can also fly from Manchester to Dublin with Aer Lingus.
