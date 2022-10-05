4. Dublin

There may not be much late summer sun on offer in Dublin, but Ireland’s capital offers much more besides. Temple Bar is the city’s beating heart with some of Europe’s best spots to eat and drink, whilst for lovers of the great outdoors, the Wicklow Mountains to the south of the city are a splendid setting for Autumn walks. Escape to Dublin with Irish carrier Ryanair from only £32pp return, between 24-31 October. You can also fly from Manchester to Dublin with Aer Lingus.

Photo: MA