This year’s event opened on Saturday (September 7) with a thrilling display by the team from Nakaja Art in Poland, who have more than 25 years of experience staging firework displays across Europe and Central America.

Week two of the competition will take place on Saturday, September 21 and will see the team from Pyroman Finland Ltd display their artistry.

The company, established 20 years ago, is Finland’s leading supplier of pyrotechnics and special effects. The final display will take place on Saturday, October 5 and will be staged by Great Lakes Fireworks from Michigan in the USA.

1 . World Fireworks Championship 2024 Poland got the World Fireworks Championship 2024 off to an explosive start in Blackpool on Saturday night. Credit: Lee Mansfield | Lee Mansfield Photo: Lee Mansfield Photo Sales

