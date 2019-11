Have your say

This well-presented and pleasant semi-detached true bungalow at Cleveleys ,which is in a great location, comprises of an entrance hallway, lounge, kitchen, conservatory, two double bedrooms and a modern shower room.

Sevenoaks Drive, Cleveleys, FY5 3BY - £135,000. Here we take a closer look inside:

It has an enclosed rear garden, off-road parking and a garage.

The lounge has an electric fire set in feature surround,and the conservatory has a polycarbonate roof.

The kitchen is fitted with a matching range of base and wall units with round edge worktops. It has a stainless steel sink, a gas cooker, has plumbing for washing machine, fridge space and a double glazed door to the side.

The shower room is tiled and fitted with a modern three-piece suite comprising low level WC, pedestal wash hand basin and a tiled shower enclosure.

The low maintenance front garden area has off-road parking to the front and side and leads to the garage at the rear and the fenced off, enclosed low maintenance rear garden.