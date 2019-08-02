This is how much it costs to buy houses in these 12 popular postcodes in and around Blackpool

This is how much it costs to buy a house in these 12 popular postcodes in and around Blackpool, according to estimated data sourced from Zoopla.

1. FY8 - Lytham - general Current average value of 239,432 Google other Buy a Photo

2. FY8 1AD - Lytham Current average value of 290,125 Google other Buy a Photo

3. FY8 3AE - Lytham Current average value of 136,479 Google other Buy a Photo

4. FY6 0AA - Poulton-le-Fylde Current average value of 241,312 GBP Google other Buy a Photo

View more