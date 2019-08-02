This is how much it costs to buy houses in these 12 popular postcodes in and around Blackpool
House prices in and around Blackpool continue to fluctuate, with some rising and some dropping on a constant basis.
This is how much it costs to buy a house in these 12 popular postcodes in and around Blackpool, according to estimated data sourced from Zoopla.
1. FY8 - Lytham - general
Current average value of 239,432
2. FY8 1AD - Lytham
Current average value of 290,125
3. FY8 3AE - Lytham
Current average value of 136,479
4. FY6 0AA - Poulton-le-Fylde
Current average value of 241,312 GBP
