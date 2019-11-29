These are the 10 most viewed properties to rent in Blackpool according to Zoopla
Online property agent Zoopla has released a list of the top 10 most viewed Blackpool properties to rent on its website in the last month.
From affordable single bed flats to three bed family homes, here is the full Zoopla list:
1. Chesterfield Road
4 bed detached house to rent - 650pcm, 150pw | Property details: Dining kitchen, two reception rooms, spacious bedrooms and enclosed garden | More details can be found here: https://www.zoopla.co.uk/to-rent/details/53163174
3 bed detached house to rent - 625pcm, 144pw | Property details: The property features; a modern kitchen and four piece bathroom, three reception rooms | More details can be found here: https://www.zoopla.co.uk/to-rent/details/44039959
2 bed flat to rent - 390pcm, 90pw - Property details: First Floor Flat, 2 bedroom flat, 1 bedroom double, 1 bedroom single, lounge, kitchen & bathroom | More details can be found here: https://www.zoopla.co.uk/to-rent/details/53173452
2 bed semi-detached house to rent - 455pcm, 105pw | Property details: Lounge, Kitchen, Rear Yard, Bathroom and 2 Bedrooms | More details can be found here: https://www.zoopla.co.uk/to-rent/details/53159477