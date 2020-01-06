Photo by Marvin Ozz from Pexels

These are 9 of the best curry houses and Indian restaurants in Blackpool according to TripAdvisor that also have a 5 star food hygiene rating

Preston is full of mouth-watering curry houses and Indian restaurants, so picking one can prove difficult.

Here we take a look at the curry houses and Indian restaurants in Blackpool that have scored highly on TripAdvisor reviews and been given a five star rating by Food Standards Agency inspectors.

21 Station Road, Blackpool FY4 1BE | August 24, 2018| TripAdvisor rating 4

1. C4 Curry House

418 Talbot Road, Blackpool FY3 7AY | Last inspected February 2019| TripAdvisor rating 4

2. Gulshan Takeaway

93-99 Red Bank Road, Blackpool FY2 9HZ | Last inspected February 26, 2019 | TripAdvisor rating 4.5

3. Sunam Tandoori Restaurant

76 Topping Street, Blackpool FY1 3AD | Last inspected January 9, 2019 | TripAdvisor rating 4.5

4. Akash

