These are 9 of the best curry houses and Indian restaurants in Blackpool according to TripAdvisor that also have a 5 star food hygiene rating

Here we take a look at the curry houses and Indian restaurants in Blackpool that have scored highly on TripAdvisor reviews and been given a five star rating by Food Standards Agency inspectors.
View more
Preston is full of mouth-watering curry houses and Indian restaurants, so picking one can prove difficult.
Here we take a look at the curry houses and Indian restaurants in Blackpool that have scored highly on TripAdvisor reviews and been given a five star rating by Food Standards Agency inspectors.