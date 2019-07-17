These are 7 of the most expensive houses for sale in Blackpool right now
Whether you’re in a position to splash some cash, or you’re just fantasising about your dream home, there are some luxurious properties up for sale in Blackpool at the moment.
These are seven of the most expensive houses currently for sale in the seaside resort, as advertised on Zoopla.
1. 6 bed detached house for sale - Offers over 675,000
Midgeland Road,Blackpool FY4. This six bedroomed detached property is positioned towards the Cul de Sac end of the road and overlooks the countryside. To the rear are open fields. Property agent: Purplebricks bit.ly/2GgV7P3
North Park Drive, Blackpool FY3. This five bedroom property has been refurbished and is situated on one of Blackpools most sought after roads, overlooking the golf course. Property agent: Farrell Heyworth. bit.ly/2NWuwgw
North Park Drive, Blackpool FY3. This detached house has a separate one bedroom cottage to the rear and boasts beautiful gardens with Koi pond, double garage and store rooms. Property agent: Farrell Heyworth. bit.ly/2JMV66k