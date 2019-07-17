Houses

These are 7 of the most expensive houses for sale in Blackpool right now

Whether you’re in a position to splash some cash, or you’re just fantasising about your dream home, there are some luxurious properties up for sale in Blackpool at the moment.

These are seven of the most expensive houses currently for sale in the seaside resort, as advertised on Zoopla.

Midgeland Road,Blackpool FY4. This six bedroomed detached property is positioned towards the Cul de Sac end of the road and overlooks the countryside. To the rear are open fields. Property agent: Purplebricks bit.ly/2GgV7P3

1. 6 bed detached house for sale - Offers over 675,000

Midgeland Road,Blackpool FY4. This six bedroomed detached property is positioned towards the Cul de Sac end of the road and overlooks the countryside. To the rear are open fields. Property agent: Purplebricks bit.ly/2GgV7P3
Zoopla/Purplebricks
other
Buy a Photo
Division Lane, Blackpool FY4. This five bedroom detached house is set on a substantial plot with a private lake, helipad and a nine hole golf course. Property agent: Farrell Heyworth. bit.ly/2YUnGsX

2. 5 bed property for sale - 995,000

Division Lane, Blackpool FY4. This five bedroom detached house is set on a substantial plot with a private lake, helipad and a nine hole golf course. Property agent: Farrell Heyworth. bit.ly/2YUnGsX
Zoopla/Farrell Heyworth
other
Buy a Photo
North Park Drive, Blackpool FY3. This five bedroom property has been refurbished and is situated on one of Blackpools most sought after roads, overlooking the golf course. Property agent: Farrell Heyworth. bit.ly/2NWuwgw

3. 5 bed property for sale - 750,000

North Park Drive, Blackpool FY3. This five bedroom property has been refurbished and is situated on one of Blackpools most sought after roads, overlooking the golf course. Property agent: Farrell Heyworth. bit.ly/2NWuwgw
Zoopla/Farrell Heyworth
other
Buy a Photo
North Park Drive, Blackpool FY3. This detached house has a separate one bedroom cottage to the rear and boasts beautiful gardens with Koi pond, double garage and store rooms. Property agent: Farrell Heyworth. bit.ly/2JMV66k

4. 5 bed property for sale - 875,000

North Park Drive, Blackpool FY3. This detached house has a separate one bedroom cottage to the rear and boasts beautiful gardens with Koi pond, double garage and store rooms. Property agent: Farrell Heyworth. bit.ly/2JMV66k
Zoopla/Farrell Heyworth
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 2