The 8 best Blackpool restaurant takeaways - according to TripAdvisor
Blackpool has a multitude of restaurants - some of which also offer takeaways for those who wish to eat tasty treats in the comfort of their own home.
These are the eight best restaurants in Blackpool that offer takeaways, according to reviews website, TripAdvisor. Photos are for illustrative purposes only.
1. New Treasure City
Took the short walk from our seafront hotel to this restaurant/takeaway on the recommendation of the bar staff....and we were not disappointed. TripAdvisor reviewer
2. Indian Orchard Restaurant and Takeaway
I've eaten here a few times and tonight had a take out. The food is excellent! TripAdvisor reviewer
3. Blue Diamond Indian Restaurant
Myself and my partner use the takeaway frequently and love it. TripAdvisor reviewer
4. Red Pepper
This is our local Chinese, and it is very good. We sometimes have a sit down meal here, but often takeaway. The staff very accommodating and pleasant. TripAdvisor reviewer
