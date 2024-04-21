Who doesn’t love getting away on holiday but sometimes deciding on where to go can be the most difficult part.

As Manchester Airport is the nearest airport to Lancashire, we wanted to highlight some potential destinations for you to go.

Looking at Trip.com, we’ve compiled a list of the top ten most popular destinations and the top ten cheapest destinations to fly to from Manchester Airport.

So here is the list of places you can travel to from your nearest airport:

1 . Barcelona, Spain (Most Popular Destinations) When it comes to history, art, and architecture Barcelona delivers: There's Gaudí's iconic Basílica de la Sagrada Familia, the Picasso Museum, and the Gothic Quarter.

2 . Mallorca, Spanish Island Mallorca has been drawing visitors from all over Europe (and the world) for centuries with its dreamy nature and Medieval charm.

3 . Istanbul, Turkey Istanbul is a city that mixes old and new, and the best way to explore it is through its mahalles (neighbourhoods).

4 . Copenhagen, Denmark Copenhagen is a thoroughly modern—even futuristic—city, home to design-focussed hotels and cutting-edge art galleries.

5 . Islamabad, Pakistan Serving as the capital of Pakistan since the Sixties, Islamabad was divided into sectors along a grid of clean, tree-lined streets.