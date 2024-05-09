The 10 best and worst places to buy a house with a garden in Lancashire - including Preston and Blackpool

By Sam Quine
Published 9th May 2024, 12:38 BST

Want to own a property with your own garden space? Here are the best areas in Lancashire according to a new study.

The cost of homes for first-time buyers has reached unprecedented levels, making it challenging for people to meet the soaring mortgage expenses. 

Sign up for our free newsletters now

Nonetheless, for numerous families, the presence of a garden space is a crucial factor in determining the location to start their new life journey.

Due to this, MG Timber and Online Marketing Surgery have created the Garden Space Report which helped rank areas in Lancashire based on their home outdoor space, 

So here are the 10 best and worst areas to buy houses with a garden:

Local Authority: West Lancashire | Home Garden Space Area (m2): 1,607,792

1. Aughton (Areas with the most private garden space)

Local Authority: West Lancashire | Home Garden Space Area (m2): 1,607,792

Photo Sales
Local Authority: West Lancashire | Home Garden Space Area (m2): 1,639,668

2. Bickerstaffe & Newburgh

Local Authority: West Lancashire | Home Garden Space Area (m2): 1,639,668

Photo Sales
Local Authority: Wyre | Home Garden Space Area (m2): 1,657,686

3. Preesall, Stalmine & Hambleton

Local Authority: Wyre | Home Garden Space Area (m2): 1,657,686

Photo Sales
Local Authority: Preston | Home Garden Space Area (m2): 1,743,953

4. Broughton & Wychnor

Local Authority: Preston | Home Garden Space Area (m2): 1,743,953

Photo Sales
Local Authority: West Lancashire | Home Garden Space Area (m2): 1,762,233

5. Parbold, Appley Bridge & Wrightington

Local Authority: West Lancashire | Home Garden Space Area (m2): 1,762,233

Photo Sales
Local Authority: Lancaster| Home Garden Space Area (m2): 1,818,016

6. Kellet & Lune Valley

Local Authority: Lancaster| Home Garden Space Area (m2): 1,818,016

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:PeopleSpacePrestonBlackpoolLancashire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.