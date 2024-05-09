The cost of homes for first-time buyers has reached unprecedented levels, making it challenging for people to meet the soaring mortgage expenses.
Nonetheless, for numerous families, the presence of a garden space is a crucial factor in determining the location to start their new life journey.
Due to this, MG Timber and Online Marketing Surgery have created the Garden Space Report which helped rank areas in Lancashire based on their home outdoor space,
So here are the 10 best and worst areas to buy houses with a garden:
1. Aughton (Areas with the most private garden space)
Local Authority: West Lancashire | Home Garden Space Area (m2): 1,607,792
2. Bickerstaffe & Newburgh
Local Authority: West Lancashire | Home Garden Space Area (m2): 1,639,668
3. Preesall, Stalmine & Hambleton
Local Authority: Wyre | Home Garden Space Area (m2): 1,657,686
4. Broughton & Wychnor
Local Authority: Preston | Home Garden Space Area (m2): 1,743,953
5. Parbold, Appley Bridge & Wrightington
Local Authority: West Lancashire | Home Garden Space Area (m2): 1,762,233
6. Kellet & Lune Valley
Local Authority: Lancaster| Home Garden Space Area (m2): 1,818,016
