Students get a helping hand into the world of work

More than 20 business owners and leaders were at Lytham St Annes High School to take part in a Year 11 mock interview day.The 250 students in their final year at school got the chance to be grilled by real world employers and pick their brains about what they’re looking for in a potential employee.Every year, Lytham St Annes High School runs the mock interview day and offers every Year 11 student the chance to take part as a key component of its careers programme.External employers from the private and public sector volunteer their time to give the 15 and 16-year-olds some real life experience of what it’s like to sit in a job interview and then provide constructive feedback. The aim was to ensure they would be fully prepared for any future job interviews.Jessica Peloe, careers support officer, said: “We had such a positive response from the students. It was an invaluable experience that many were able to put to good use in upcoming college interviews. They got to see what it is like in the world of work.”One of the business leaders who helped the pupils was Networx3’s commercial director Caroline Earnshaw.She said: “The day went amazingly well. I was able to share my experience of good and bad interviews, pitfalls to avoid and what makes a candidate stand out from the crowd. The students were brilliant.”