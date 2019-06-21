Take a look inside this outstanding family home in Bispham

Take a look inside this outstanding family home for sale in Bispham - for £195,000

The property is situated in a sought-after residential location close to North Shore Golf Club and within walking distance of the promenade.

Here we take a closer look around:

This outstanding semi-detached house which has been beautifully refurbished throughout and transformed by the current owners with a stunning living/kitchen/diner extension to the rear.
This outstanding semi-detached house which has been beautifully refurbished throughout and transformed by the current owners with a stunning living/kitchen/diner extension to the rear.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Also to the ground floor are a separate lounge; hall with cloakroom/ WC and utility room.
Also to the ground floor are a separate lounge; hall with cloakroom/ WC and utility room.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
On the first floor are threebedrooms and a gorgeous family bathroom.
On the first floor are threebedrooms and a gorgeous family bathroom.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
It has a paved front garden and a sunny south-facing landscaped 60ft rear garden with a brick barbecue and feature seating area.
It has a paved front garden and a sunny south-facing landscaped 60ft rear garden with a brick barbecue and feature seating area.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 2