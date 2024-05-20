From popular pools to busy beaches, the Fylde Coast has an abundance of places you can go swimming.

With the weather getting warmer, a dip in the water will be playing on people’s minds either as some physical exercise or a social activity.

If you are going to swim in the sea, do stay safe, swimming only when its light outside and don’t swim too far.

We asked readers of the Blackpool Gazette where their favourite places to swim were and the response was overwhelming.

So here are 21 of the best places to swim on the Fylde Coast including pools in Blackpool and Fleetwood:

1 . Ribby Hall Village Pool Ribby Rd, Kirkham, Preston PR4 2PR | "The pool is great and suited our 6 & 10 year old perfectly!"

2 . Blackpool Beach Blackpool FY1 1AP | "I love taking a dip in the sea but do be careful!" Photo: photoeverywhere.co.uk

3 . Kirkham Baths Station Rd, Kirkham, Preston PR4 2HA (Temporarily closed but set to reopen in the near future) | "Perfect for me! The pool is always nice and warm. Photo: Google Maps

4 . St Annes Beach Beach Rd, Lytham Saint Annes FY8 2PQ | "Love coming to St Anne's beach, it's my happy place."

5 . Victorian Paddling Pool 3 South Promenade, Lytham Saint Annes FY8 1LS | "The kids absolutely loved it. We stayed for hours and had a great day."

6 . Moor Park Swimming Pool Moor Park Health and Leisure Centre, Bristol Ave, Blackpool FY2 0JG | "It's warm everywhere all the time, the floors are cleaned regularly, lockers actually work." Photo: Blackpool Council