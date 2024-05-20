Take a look at 21 of the best places to swim on the Fylde Coast - including pools in Blackpool and Fleetwood

By Sam Quine
Published 20th May 2024, 14:07 BST

Fancy a swim? Here are some of the best places to go swimming on the Fylde Coast.

From popular pools to busy beaches, the Fylde Coast has an abundance of places you can go swimming.

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The Gazette’s free emails

With the weather getting warmer, a dip in the water will be playing on people’s minds either as some physical exercise or a social activity.

If you are going to swim in the sea, do stay safe, swimming only when its light outside and don’t swim too far.

We asked readers of the Blackpool Gazette where their favourite places to swim were and the response was overwhelming.

So here are 21 of the best places to swim on the Fylde Coast including pools in Blackpool and Fleetwood:

Ribby Rd, Kirkham, Preston PR4 2PR | “The pool is great and suited our 6 & 10 year old perfectly!”

1. Ribby Hall Village Pool

Ribby Rd, Kirkham, Preston PR4 2PR | “The pool is great and suited our 6 & 10 year old perfectly!”

Photo Sales
Blackpool FY1 1AP | “I love taking a dip in the sea but do be careful!”

2. Blackpool Beach

Blackpool FY1 1AP | “I love taking a dip in the sea but do be careful!” Photo: photoeverywhere.co.uk

Photo Sales
Station Rd, Kirkham, Preston PR4 2HA (Temporarily closed but set to reopen in the near future) | “Perfect for me! The pool is always nice and warm.

3. Kirkham Baths

Station Rd, Kirkham, Preston PR4 2HA (Temporarily closed but set to reopen in the near future) | “Perfect for me! The pool is always nice and warm. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Beach Rd, Lytham Saint Annes FY8 2PQ | “Love coming to St Anne's beach, it's my happy place.”

4. St Annes Beach

Beach Rd, Lytham Saint Annes FY8 2PQ | “Love coming to St Anne's beach, it's my happy place.”

Photo Sales
3 South Promenade, Lytham Saint Annes FY8 1LS | “The kids absolutely loved it. We stayed for hours and had a great day.”

5. Victorian Paddling Pool

3 South Promenade, Lytham Saint Annes FY8 1LS | “The kids absolutely loved it. We stayed for hours and had a great day.”

Photo Sales
Moor Park Health and Leisure Centre, Bristol Ave, Blackpool FY2 0JG | “It's warm everywhere all the time, the floors are cleaned regularly, lockers actually work.”

6. Moor Park Swimming Pool

Moor Park Health and Leisure Centre, Bristol Ave, Blackpool FY2 0JG | “It's warm everywhere all the time, the floors are cleaned regularly, lockers actually work.” Photo: Blackpool Council

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:PeopleBlackpoolFleetwood

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.