Take a look around: Secluded £570,000 five-bed family house a picture of rustic modernity
Old Chapel House has both a classically cottage feel and the grandeur of a hefty family home to it. Managing to combine both aspects of modern country living with cosiness and style, this is a seriously nice piece of property.
On the market for £569,950 with Dewhurst Homes this house, located in Alston, Preston, has some serious space: five bedrooms, three reception rooms, and five bathrooms (including the three en suites). With extensive gardens to boot, this one is definitely one to cast your eye over. Take a look around...