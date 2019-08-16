Take a look around: brand-spanking new six-bedroom Preston wonder-home
New homes have an innate tendency to be finished to an exactingly precise standard. Not only are they kitted out with the most up-to-date gear and constructed to the most modern styles, but they are a blank canvas onto which any lucky owner can really make their homeowner's mark.
This offering from Fulwood in Preston is a stand-out even amongst the nicest possible new-builds. How does six bedrooms, six bathrooms, and three reception rooms sound to you? On the market with Dewhurst Homes with price on application, this ultra-modern property is located in an exclusive gated community and is one of just 12 such properties. Plenty will be interested, so take a look around...
The main living room features Italian Porcelain tiled flooring and full-length windows.