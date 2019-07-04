Nestled between Standish and Chorley, this gorgeous home is on the market for 1,250,000.

Take a look around: 23-room Wigan home with ballroom-sized orangery on the market for £1.25m

Located on its own private gated grounds and in an elevated position amongst the hills like an old Roman castle, Bores House is a stunning detached property. Stylish and classy, it's plenty of people's idea of a dream house.


On the market for £1.25m, this five-bedroom, three-bathroom, and five-reception room home is gorgeous outside and in, from the immaculate paved driveway and the wonderful rockery, to the cavernous orangery and the stone and wood features throughout. Take a look around...

Named Bores House, the property is located in an extremely enviable location.
The property is accessed via a beautifully paved driveway.
Off the galleried reception room, the living room features a grand fireplace and original beams.
The lounge, with its own bay window, leads through to the orangery.
