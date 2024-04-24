There was sun, sweat, some tears, and big smiles all around as marathon runners hit the Promenade for the resort’s annual races.
Did you take part? Did you give our photographer a wave?
See if you can spot yourself or your family and friends in our pictures below.
And a massive well done to everyone who took part!
Pictures by Gazette photographer Neil Cross
