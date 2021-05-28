These are the top 10 Blackpool hotels according to Tripadvisor reviews

4. Adelaide House Hotel, Central Blackpool

Rated no. 4 (4.5 stars out of 5) based on 411 reviews, this hotel is situated in the centre of Blackpool, opposite the famous Winter Gardens and less than a 5 minute walk to Blackpool Tower. It does not cater for stag and hen parties, so it is ideal for couples and families seeking a quiet stay in the centre of town. 1 night stay is £45 per person - www.adelaidehousehotel.com