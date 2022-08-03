More than 6,000 UK properties at eviivo, a booking/property management platform that works with top properties globally, have been scoured to find the very best of the best - from centuries-old B&Bs to rustic cottages, so Lancashire staycationers can have an easy and affordable break.

These properties are not only under £95 per night, they are some of the very "best kept secret" romantic and history-rich gems that offer cozy rooms, scenic surroundings and excellent dining for couples, friends and families alike.

So let’s get started ...

Woodleigh Coach House, Cheriton Bishop, Devon.

Woodleigh Coach House

Cheriton Bishop, Devon.

From £85 (room only) or £95 (breakfast included) per room per night.

Built in the 1890s, Woodleigh Coach House in Devon once provided stabling for horses on the route from London to Penzance. It’s still a popular spot for holidaymakers heading west to Cornwall, but with the wild expanse of Dartmoor on the doorstep, and Exeter just a 15 minute drive away, there’s plenty of reason to linger. Breakfast is served in the in-house café, from kitchens that once housed a blacksmith’s smithy.

Trewithian Farm Bed & Breakfast

Portscatho, Cornwall.

From £88 (breakfast included) per room per night.

Enjoy traditional Cornish B&B hospitality at this centuries old property on a working farm that has been in hands of the same family since 1918 - and welcoming guests for over 50 years! Situated on the beautiful Roseland Peninsula, a good night’s sleep in one of six smart, comfortable rooms, and a hearty farmhouse breakfast will set you up for exploring nearby countryside, beaches and historic gardens.

The Woodberry Inn

Bridgnorth, Shropshire.

From £90 (breakfast included) per room per night.

A stylish pub with rooms, The Woodberry Inn in Bridgnorth, Shropshire serves a farm-to-fork menu accompanied by a well-chosen selection of wines and real ales from local breweries (and an inviting beer garden in which to enjoy them)! Nine individually styled rooms are popular with visitors to the Severn Valley Railway and the town’s funicular connecting High Town and Low Town.

Woodman’s Farm

Stratton Strawless, Norfolk.

From £80 (breakfast included) per room per night.

This Norfolk B&B stands in 12 acres of grounds just a few miles from Norwich. Three bright and airy B&B rooms in a self-contained annex to the rear of the farmhouse have their own lounge and dining area and access to the extensive gardens, while the Jacobean splendour of Blickling Hall and the 125 miles of waterways of The Broads National Park nearby, providing plenty of space for visitors to unwind and relax.

The Old Registry

Haworth, West Yorkshire.

From £80 (breakfast included) per room per night.

Explore Bronte Country at this luxury restaurant with rooms in Haworth, West Yorkshire, on a cobbled street in this literary mecca. It has eight individually themed and decorated en-suite bedrooms (some with 4-poster beds and whirlpool baths) with antique furnishings and opulent fabrics. Evening meals are offered in The Old Registry restaurant which boasts an imaginative menu featuring quality local produce.

Kellah Farm

Haltwhistle, Northumberland.

From £78 (breakfast included) per room per night.

Get away from it all in the Northumbrian countryside. This working hill farm breeds cattle and sheep and its self-contained B&B accommodation was once the local pub! Guests can relax in the large lounge area and drink in the views from the stone-flagged patio, while kids will love the adventure play area and exploring the farm. Four recently converted bedrooms are named after forts on nearby Hadrian’s Wall.

Armidale Cottages

Workington, Cumbria.

From £93 (breakfast included) per room per night.

Between the coast and the Lake District’s western fells, this luxurious Cumbrian B&B was once two cottages and retains many original features such as a stone staircase, oak beams and inglenook fireplace. Set in half an acre of land with mature, wildlife-rich gardens, the property also has a small orchard which hides a secluded wood fired traditional Finnish sauna. There’s a telescope too, for stargazing.

The Old School House

Llanbrynmair, Powys. From £95 (breakfast included) per room per night.

In the heart of mid Wales, this welcoming B&B in Powys is a great place for walkers and cyclists, offering secure storage, drying facilities and even a pick-up/drop off for those on the Glyndwr's Way long-distance path. Snowdonia National Park is a few miles away, as is the unspoiled coast of Cardigan Bay. Delicious breakfasts feature eggs from the property’s own free-range hens.

Springfield Guest House

Tain, Highland. From £75 (breakfast included) per room per night.

This Scottish B&B on the North Coast 500 route has views over the Dornoch Firth and the Sutherland Hills beyond. A Victorian townhouse, it retains many original features and has been stylishly renovated to create a modern, airy and contemporary feel across its six en-suite rooms. The Royal Dornoch golf club is nearby, as is the Gelnmorangie distillery, perfect for whisky lovers to enjoy a wee dram!

Brook-Lodge Guest House

Magherafelt, County Londonderry. From £85 (breakfast included) per room per night.