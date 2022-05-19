Directed by Strictly's Creative Director Jason Gilkison, the tour will feature an exciting line-up of 10 magnificent dancers and Strictly TV favourites.
And now we can reveal who they are.
1. Cameron Lombard
'I’ve been hiking up the mountains above Cape Town in preparation and doing a bit of kick-boxing, too. I’m raring to go.’
Photo: JPI
2. Dianne Buswell
' It never feels like hard work because it’s so joyful. Everyone watching feels like they’ve come on a journey with you.'
Photo: JPI
3. Gorka Marquez
‘I’ll be able to sleep in my own bed some days, when we’re in Manchester, for instance, but Gemma will bring Mia to see me on other occasions. She likes to see Daddy dancing.’
Photo: JPI
4. Graziano Di Prima
‘On the Strictly Live Tour, you feel a bit like a rock star. I can’t describe the noise that thousands of people make. This one, though, is going to be much more up close and personal. I can’t wait.’
Photo: JPI