Some of the show's best loved dancers are coming to Blackpool

Here are the 10 Strictly professionals who are coming to Blackpool this month

The official Strictly Come Dancing - The Professionals UK Tour is back for 2022. And fans will be delighted to hear the sensational line-up of incredible professional dancers who will star in the 36 date tour which comes to Blackpool’s Opera House on May 25 and 26.

By Simon Drury
Thursday, 19th May 2022, 11:00 am

Directed by Strictly's Creative Director Jason Gilkison, the tour will feature an exciting line-up of 10 magnificent dancers and Strictly TV favourites.

And now we can reveal who they are.

1. Cameron Lombard

'I’ve been hiking up the mountains above Cape Town in preparation and doing a bit of kick-boxing, too. I’m raring to go.’

Photo: JPI

Photo Sales

2. Dianne Buswell

' It never feels like hard work because it’s so joyful. Everyone watching feels like they’ve come on a journey with you.'

Photo: JPI

Photo Sales

3. Gorka Marquez

‘I’ll be able to sleep in my own bed some days, when we’re in Manchester, for instance, but Gemma will bring Mia to see me on other occasions. She likes to see Daddy dancing.’

Photo: JPI

Photo Sales

4. Graziano Di Prima

‘On the Strictly Live Tour, you feel a bit like a rock star. I can’t describe the noise that thousands of people make. This one, though, is going to be much more up close and personal. I can’t wait.’

Photo: JPI

Photo Sales
Blackpool
Next Page
Page 1 of 3